Narendra Modi’s Estranged Wife Jashodaben Doesn’t Like What M.P Governor Said about Modi

MadhyaPradesh Governor and Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel had recently made an error with the marital status of Modi. She said P.M Modi is unmarried, much to the shock of Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben.

Jashodaben has responded to this error from Governor “I am surprised over Anandiben telling the press that Narendra bhai was not married. He has himself mentioned in his declaration while filing papers for Lok Sabha elections in 2014 that he is married and mentioned my name in it” she said

It is very unbecoming of a well-educated woman (Anandiben, former Chief Minister of Gujarat) to speak like this of a teacher (Jashodaben). Not only this, her conduct has tarnished the image of the Prime Minister of India. He is very respectable for me, he is Ram for me.” Jashobaden added.

Jasohbadens brother Ashok Modi confirmed that it was indeed Jashobaden talking in the video “We didn’t believe this when Anandiben’s statement came on social media… But this appeared on the front page of leading paper Divya Bhaskar on June 19. Now, this could not be wrong. This is why we decided to issue a rejoinder. We together recorded a written statement that Jashodaben read out from our home cell phone,” he added.