After Many Weapons, Palestinian Militants Are Using Condom To Attack Israel Forces!

Palestinian extremists are making use of winds coming off the Mediterranean to carry flying bombs towards Southern Israel, and it has now emerged as a serious threat to the residents in these areas.

After flaming kites, Palestinians have now begun flying explosive balloons and condoms towards southern Israeli communities from the Hams-run Gaza Strip.

To deter the launching of kites, balloon and condoms towards southern Israel the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has fired warning shots using drones towards the extremists who prepare these devices to reduce the number of balloon and condom launches. In the midst of the growing threat, the IDF, in a statement said that these flying balloons and condoms are actually real terror attacks that endanger the residents of Southern Israel.

“Explosive kites and balloons are not a children’s toy. They are a deadly weapon meant to kill our children. We must stop shooting near the target and move to shoot directly at it,” said Naftali Bennett, the Education Minister of Israel at the weekly Bayit Yehudi Knesset faction meeting, Times of Israel reports. “A balloon is an innocent and nice thing, but if it is used for fighting it becomes a legitimate military target,” said Avichai Mandelblit, the Attorney General of Israel.

Many of those launching these kites, balloons and condoms, tending to be young children or teenagers, the IDF has so far not targeted any of them. But if the phenomenon continues, the IDF may decide to target key adult operatives behind the explosive trend. Gazans have been protesting along the border with Israel since March 30 as a part of what organisers have called the ‘Great March of Return’.

(Source: Latestly)