Poonam Pandey’s Latest Picture Of Her Dress At Miss India Event Get Slammed: See Pics

Bollywood starlet Poonam Pandey rose to fame after a controversial publicity stunt. During the 2011 cricket World Cup, she declared that she will strip if India wins. As we know that our team brought the cup home but she was deterred by BCCI’s disapproval.

However, this actress fulfilled her heart’s desire after KKR won IPL in 2012. A poster girl for controversies, she is always grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Being a modern-age model, she is an active user of Instagram. She often shares her images that are both praised and trolled by the netizens.

Also Read: Topless Poonam Pandey Teaches How To Dress With Boy Friend’s Shirt: Video Viral

Recently, before attending Miss India 2018 event she shared a picture of the dress she was wearing for the evening:

After she reached the venue, she decided to stop and pose for the shutterbugs. This is where it went from yay to nay! She stood in front of the camera in the most awkward way possible. Here’s the post:

Her awkward pose and revealing dress soon invited Twitterati’s wrath.