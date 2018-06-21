Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married soon, Read more details here…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and it gained ground after the duo made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s reception.

The rumours of Ranbir and Alia’s alleged relationship started when Ranbir and Alia began shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. During their shoot, they were spotted spending a lot of time with each other.

Recent reports says Alia has plans to get married sooner than expected. The same sources claim that her beau Ranbir, too, is ready to settle down.

Another report by an entertainment portal has claimed that Ranbir and Alia might get hitched in 2020. A source in the report has been quoted as saying, “Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won’t happen before 2020.”Ranbir, who recently participated in a Q & A session with his fans on Twitter for the promotion of his upcoming film Sanju, hinted that marriage was very much on his mind.

, she had said, “I am not someone who plans out my life thinking, ‘Well, that’s how it should be done.’ I feel the best things in life should happen when they are least expected. Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that.”

On the work front, while Ranbir is busy with the shoot of Brahmastra and is simultaneously looking forward to the release of Sanju, Alia is juggling between the shoots of Kalank and Brahmastra.

Also Read: Rare Photos Of Cutiee Of Bollywood: Alia Bhatt