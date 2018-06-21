Rape accused self-styled godman Daati Maharaj” Will come & cooperate”

Recently, the police had arrested self-styled godman Daati Maharaj on the charges of rape against a disciple.

On Wednesday, Daati Maharaj addressed the media on Wednesday after he met the police on Tuesday 02:30 PM and was grilled by them.

Insisting that he was innocent, Daati said that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation and would continue doing so. He deflected any direct question about the charges of rape and maintained that he was a victim of a conspiracy.

On being asked to comment on the rape charges against him, he deflected the query saying, “I am a father of daughters. Women are the most sacred of all the world’s creations. Police are investigating, let them do so. I am not running away.”

He also hinted that there was a conspiracy at play adding that a person who used to do ‘seva’ at his ashram had done some financial deals with two others and it had gone sour. “Two people had given some money to a person who used to also do ‘seva’ at my ashram. They asked me to pay the money he had taken from them,” self-styled godman Daati Maharaj told media.

Adding on this theory, he further said, “Sachin Jain and Naveen Gupta tried to intimidate me… I told them I had no money. I have been building colleges for women, hospital for the poor and I said that they could take them if it satisfied them. One day they stopped me with a few bouncers and said that they have been destroyed due to the financial loss and they would destroy me in return.”

READ ALSO: Godman Daati Maharaj in trouble; disciple opens up about rape in ashram

Daati Maharaj’s tactics of deflecting the key queries on the rape charges might have worked today, but the 25-year-old victim who was raped on a number of occasions has sought maximum punishment for him and the police will not be so easy to dodge.

Last Saturday, a Delhi Police team had visited his ashram in Rajasthan’s Pali to gather evidence. The team, which failed to find him at the ashram, was accompanied by the woman. “I had already mentioned to all of you that I am a worker of this nation. I am not an absconder. Whenever they will call me I will always come and cooperate with them,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently sought reasons for the delay in arresting the self-styled godman.

Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against Daati Maharaj to ensure that he does not leave the country.

The victim has told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Yoga guru Ramdev said that self-styled godmen involved in illegal activities should be hanged to death for violating the limits of their work. “Whoever violates those limits should not only be sent to jail but should be hanged till death. There should not be any compromise on this,” Baba Ramdev said.