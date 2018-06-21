Rare and unseen photos of Miss India 2018 Winner Anukreethy Vas

Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old Tamil Nadu college student, has been crowned Femina Miss India 2018 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Anukreethy Vas, who was previously crowned fbb Colours Femina Miss Tamil Nadu, beat 30 contestants to bag the top honour in front of a judges panel that included Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who awarded Anukreethy Vas her crown.

