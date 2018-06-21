Ringlet Floral Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Ringlet Floral Bun

This detailed ringlet bun with a touch of floral accessories ups your feminine charm. It is simple to create and takes little time.

What you need:

Texturizing spray

Hair Elastics

Bobby pins

Strong hold hairspray

A big flower

Directions:

Wash your hair and prep it using a texturizing spray.

Take half of your hair from the top and French braid until you reach the top of your ears. Secure it using a hair elastic.

Leave the French braid and pick the rest of your hair and tie it in a simple bun.

Pick up a one-inch section of hair under the French braid and roll it into a ringlet. Secure it onto the bun using bobby pins.

Repeat the steps until all the hair from the French braid has been pinned to the bun.

Attach a big flower next to your bun using bobby pins.

Finish off the look using a stronghold hairspray

