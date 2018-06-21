Ringlet Floral Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Ringlet Floral Bun
This detailed ringlet bun with a touch of floral accessories ups your feminine charm. It is simple to create and takes little time.
What you need:
- Texturizing spray
- Hair Elastics
- Bobby pins
- Strong hold hairspray
- A big flower
Directions:
- Wash your hair and prep it using a texturizing spray.
- Take half of your hair from the top and French braid until you reach the top of your ears. Secure it using a hair elastic.
- Leave the French braid and pick the rest of your hair and tie it in a simple bun.
- Pick up a one-inch section of hair under the French braid and roll it into a ringlet. Secure it onto the bun using bobby pins.
- Repeat the steps until all the hair from the French braid has been pinned to the bun.
- Attach a big flower next to your bun using bobby pins.
- Finish off the look using a stronghold hairspray
