Ronaldo Send Another Message To Mock Rival Messi’s ‘GOAT’ !

ON a night he created football history while knocking Morocco out of the World Cup with his head, it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s face — or more specifically his beard — which caught the eye first.

In a wonderfully petty move which we fully endorse if it is as it seems, Ronaldo continued his playful attack on chief rival Lionel Messi as the debate over who is football’s greatest player continues to dominate discussion in Russia. The Argentine began the back-and-forth by posing in a photograph with a goat in a cheeky promotion by Adidas.

Ronaldo appeared to respond by stroking his chin after scoring three times in Portugal’s opener against Spain in a move many took to mean he was suggesting he’s the GOAT. GOAT means Greatest Of All Time!

And the conspiracy theorists were at it again as the Real Madrid striker entered Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday sporting a freshly-grown goatee.

Ronaldo stamped himself as the greatest international goal scorer in European history with a fourth-minute header that was decisive in Portugal’s 1-0 win against the Moroccans.

His 85th goal for Portugal broke a tie with Hungary great Ferenc Puskas as the most ever for a European national team. Only Ali Daei of Iran, who scored 109 international goals, is ahead of Ronaldo in the world list.