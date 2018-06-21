Soldier Says Communism Will Win, Gets Kicked Out of Army

You might have your own predilections regarding political philosophies, but then you should really know the occasion to show it. A U.S cadet, Spenser Rapone apparently thought it is cool to flaunt his love for Communism and Che Guevara on his graduation and got kicked out.

The Cadet wore a Che Guevara T-shirt and shared a message online which said “Communism will win” that did not impress the authorities at all. In the video he posted, Spenser Rapone opens his dress to reveal a T-Shirt with a red image of Che Guevara. He then raises his fist and flips over his cap to expose a handwritten message “Communism will win” in another image.

An investigation was conducted later and it was found that he advocated online for a socialist revolution. Top brass, who have the highest positions of authority in the armed forces, at New York’s Fort Drum, officially accepted Mr. Rapone’s resignation.

This is after his earlier punishment for conduct unbecoming an officer.

“I consider myself a revolutionary socialist,” Mr. Rapone told The Associated Press. “I would encourage all soldiers who have a conscience to lay down their arms and join me and so many others who are willing to stop serving the agents of imperialism and join us in a revolutionary movement.”

Mr. Rapone said: “We were bullies in one of the poorest countries on Earth. We have one of the most technologically advanced militaries of all time and all we were doing is brutalizing and invading and terrorizing a population that had nothing to do with what the United States claimed was a threat.”

He is scheduled to speak at a socialism conference in Chicago next month.