South Indian Celebrity who practice yoga regularly-Shriya Saran

The benefits of yoga have been discussed for ages. The tool that unites one’s mind, body, and breath, has gained worldwide popularity.

Yoga, which was once practised for spiritual gain, has now also become one of the most popular fitness routines. This routine is popular among celebrities.

South Indian actress Shriya Saran is an ardent yoga follower and has earlier said in an interview that she had twice meditated for 10 days continuously without any other distractions. “It’s a form of meditation called ‘Vipashna’. It’s very scientific, it’s about understanding your self, your own body,” she said in the interview.

