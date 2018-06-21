Sunny Leone’s funny dance goes viral on social medias : Watch Video

Sunny Leone posted a new video recently in which she breaks into an impromptu dance act which is too cute for words. In the video, we hear the jingle of a commercial featuring Ajay Devgn. Sunny shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Breaking into the hook step is the most fun thing ever! Mr. Devgn – such coolness & swag! Show me how you’d do it. #LambaTikegi”

The original video was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The dance was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. While Ajay’s version received its share of popularity, Sunny’s version is for sure too cute to miss.

Also Read : Mohanlal Stuns everyone with his new post on International Yoga Day: See Viral Pic

Sunny and Ajay have never shared screen space before but the actor did appear in Ajay’s 2017 release Badshaho. She featured in a dance number alongside Emraan Hashmi.