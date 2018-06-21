Take a Look at Kajal’s Fitness and Beauty Secrets

Kajal Aggarwal, the beautiful Indian actress nicknamed as “Kajju”, was born in Mumbai on 19th June 1985. She is very famous in South India and has done many movies in Tamil and Telugu.

It is known that Kajal believes in going natural and claims that she has not and will never go under the knife to improve her looks. She goes to the gym daily to stay slim and active. Even with a very hectic schedule, she makes sure that she sleeps well and drinks a lot of water. She has a very disciplined exercise routine where she does weight lifting three times in a week and yoga on the other three days and keeps a balance between the two forms of exercises. She also likes to swim frequently and goes for Artho-Pilates classes.

“Today, I’m obsessive about it. It’s the best way to stay fit and healthy. I do yoga thrice a week and balance it with weight training thrice a week. When I’m travelling, I carry a yoga mat so that I can do my suryanamaskars wherever I am. I can do more than 150 suryanamaskars at one go. Or else I go for a half an hour run” She said.

