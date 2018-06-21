(Video)Railway Police Officer Molests a Woman in Public, Gets Suspended After the Video Goes Viral

A constable of Railway Protection Force was suspended from the force, after a video of him inappropriately touching a woman went viral on Internet. The constable, Jahangir, is from Kalyan Police station in Mumbai. See the shocking video here:

video courtesy: Talking Buoy

Jahangir can be seen brushing his hands against the woman’s back, while the woman was talking to her companion. Soon other commuters noticed that the constable was touching the woman as they ran to him and thrashed him. In the Video, angry voices can be heard saying “report against the policeman, hand him over to the security man”.

“As soon as we saw the video, we conducted an inquiry and immediately suspended the constable,” the Divisional Commissioner of Central Railways, Sachin Bhalode.