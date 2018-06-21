Wife Leaves Husband For his Friend as he is “better in bed”, Disappointed Husband sells Wedding Ring on ebay

If a man is forced into the plight of selling his wedding ring on eBay, only after six days in to the marriage, then something terrible must have happened to him. So it did to Andy Mitchell, as he found out that his wife had an affair with his friend, which started only a day before their marriage ! The wife phoned Mitchell to tell him that she is going with his friend as “he is better in bed”.

Mitchell, from Fife in Scotland, posted a picture of the rings he and his wife Meaghan exchanged at their dream wedding in Mexico on June 3. He had also spent heavily for having his vasectomy reversed after his new bride said she wanted children.

Mitchell met Meaghan in a pub two years ago and they enjoyed a great romance. He couldn’t take it when his wife called him and asked him to leave the house as she had an affair with his friend. His former friend called him and told him that he was ‘going to make a go of it with Meaghan’. Mitchell said Meaghan and his friend slept together in a car.

He added: ‘Meaghan used me. I paid for everything, she didn’t even work. The last time I spoke to her she started saying he was so much better than me in bed.’

Meaghan today admitted she had left Andy for another man but insisted they had not slept together until after the wedding.