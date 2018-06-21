Will drivers receive 100 litres free petrol from government?

Is the government to give 100 litres of petrol for free to the citizens?

In a move to counter the rising cost of living and fuel prices, Bahrain is thinking of giving its citizens 100 litres of free petrol every month.

The free proposal, which will be voted on by Council of Representatives, was submitted by the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee.

This comes in the wake of rising fuel prices hitting low and middle-income families, as per local media reports.

Many individuals rely on government subsidies to make ends meet.