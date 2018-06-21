Winners Of Miss India 2018: See Pics

The Miss India 2018 finale was a star-studded event with a panel of judges that included cricketers like Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul and Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, and Kunal Kapoor along with the 2017 Miss India winner Manushi Chhillar. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana and featured performances from Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez.

19-year-old college student Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was crowned the winner of the pageant. Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was the first runner-up and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh secured the second runner-up position

