Yoga and positive thinking

Positive thinking and meditation are a path to enlightenment. However, positive thinking is a term that can be filled with different contents. Some people misunderstand it as a way of manipulation, repression of feelings and problems. Dogmatically practised positive thinking can be the enemy of free thought.

Properly practised positive thinking leads to inner happiness, peace, health and good interpersonal relations. Positive thinking must be based on the principles of wisdom, love, strength, peace and happiness. Helpful positive thoughts often arise from the careful and free thinking about a problem. Buddha was a master of positive thinking. He called it right thinking. His thinking had a clear goal: awakening, enlightenment, peace, love, happiness.

Positive thinking is considered in yoga a success’ sine qua non-condition, whether it is about success in yoga practice or in any other benefit action we want to. The reason why yoga puts such a high price on positive thinking is the knowledge of the occult law of resonance. According to it, our thoughts put us in resonance (energy subtle connection) with different force secret spheres of the Universe and facilitate, thus, a transfer of energy from them to us.

By these mechanisms, which are perfectly real and infallible even if they are secret, man gradually becomes what he thinks he is, as the yoga-wise aphorisms say. We create our success or failure in any direction we go with the help of our thoughts. We are the ones creating our happiness or misery; we are the ones responsible for our inner developing and our external behaviour.

The thoughts of success and score put us in resonance with the energy of success while chaotic, predominantly negative thoughts put us in resonance with energies of failure, mistake, and disappointment. If you carefully analyze the lucky or the successful ones, you will notice they are full of optimism and self-confidence.

In order to easily progress in yoga practice, you must learn to think positive and to be optimistic. Never tell yourself: this yoga exercise is much too difficult for me. On the contrary, think yoga is a scientific discipline, that is, anyone who does it right reaches the mentioned results. By practice, patiently, you will be able to realize even the most spectacular asanas, the most difficult pranayama techniques.

Here is a very efficient practical modality: while you do a certain yoga posture that you cannot do very well for now (due to stiffness, lack of equilibrium), visualize yourselves or mentalize yourselves perfectly doing that asana. The subtle effects of the asana will be much increased and your progress will soon be visible!