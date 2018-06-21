Yoga for beginners : Types of ‘Pranayama’ yoga for stress relief

“Pranayama is control of Breath”. “Prana” is Breath or vital energy in the body. On levels prana represents the pranic energy responsible for life or life force, and “ayama” means control. So Pranayama is “Control of Breath”. One can control the rhythms of pranic energy with pranayama and achieve healthy body and mind.

Some major types of pranayama yoga are as follows:

1.Nadi Sodhana

2.Shitali Pranayama

3.Ujjayi Pranayama

4.Kapalabhati Pranayama

5.Digra Pranayama

6.Bhastrika Pranayama

7.Bahya Pranayama

8.Bhramari Pranayama

9.Udgit pranayama

10.Anuloma & Viloma Pranayama

11.Agnisar Kriya

