10-Year-old boy shot dead for allegedly plucking mangoes

A 10-year-old child was shot in the head for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar’s Khagaria area on Thursday.

After allegedly killing the boy, the orchard owner managed to escape.

The police have sent his body for post-mortem investigations are underway, an officer told to news agency.

A case has also been registered against the accused, he added.