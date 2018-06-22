17,000 trees in South Delhi chopped for the redevelopment of Central government housing

17,000 fully grown trees in South Delhi will now be cut down to accommodate the redevelopment of Central government housing in the area.

A green signal to the proposal by the Forest Department will affect green cover across areas such as Kasturba Nagar, Mohammadpur, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Sriniwaspuri, and Thyagraj Nagar.

As many as 1,500 trees have already been chopped down at Nauroji Nagar by concerned authorities, was very shocking, especially in the current situation of global warming and pollution. According to a report, a Bengaluru-based organisation, Jhatkaa.org has launched a campaign aimed at retaining Delhi’s green cover.

The advocacy organisation rightfully argues that a chopping drive of such magnitude will not only decimate green cover but will also add to Delhi’s infamous levels of air pollution. While the Forest Ministry claims that ten saplings will be planted for every tree that is chopped, no agency or body has been put into place to supervise that this commitment is fulfilled.

“Even if they say they are going to plant all of the saplings, we do not know where they will be planted or which agency will do it,” a senior volunteer with the organisation told the website.

While the move has triggered widespread outrage on social media, the project is unlikely to be called off. Just this month, air pollution in the national capital escalated alarming levels with the concentration of pollutant PM10 being recorded almost nine hundred times above the safe limit in several areas across Delhi NCR. However, it seems like the Forest Department’s answer to Delhi’s air pollution is unprecedented, chopping down thousands of trees.