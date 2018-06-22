42 Indians are detained in New Mexico for illegal entering into the US

42 Indians are arrested in a facility in New Mexico for illegal entry into the United State. Earlier this week, the number escalated to 52 Indians were detained in a federal prison in Oregon for illegal entering.

The U.S agencies enforcing immigration do not automatically notify missions of the countries from where the detainees come. Indian officials approached the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after hearing from community leaders, about the new batch of detainees. The ICE confirmed that at least 42 of the detainees at the Otero County Detention Centre in New Mexico, not far from the El Paso border crossing from Mexico, are Indians.

“We have established contacts with both the detention facilities. A consular official has visited the detention facility in Oregon and another one is scheduled to visit the detention facility in New Mexico. We are monitoring the situation,” the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

It is not clarified whether the detainees want any consular assistance at all or not. The detention centres allow detainees to contact anyone they want, but they can deny to meet or talk to visitors. The news of the new batch of Indian detainees emerged from Indian Americans who spoke to them in recent days.

Indian officials tracking the developments said it was unclear when these people were detained. The ICE has provided Indian missions with names of the detained people in Oregon and New Mexico