A comprehensive investigation must be put on Amith Shah’s bank facilitating crores of old note exchange : Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac; Facebook post goes viral

Kerala Finance Minister Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the biggest scam during demonetization period in which banned notes were exchanged massively in the cooperative banks, especially in the ones headed by the BJP President Amit Shah. Amit Shah is the director of Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank.

Thomas Isaac alleged that the Reserve bank of India(RBI) after giving ample time to the BJP headed cooperative banks including, Amit Shah headed Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and Rajkot district cooperative banks headed by BJP minister Jayesh Bhai Raradiya to exchange the notes, put a ban on the other banks. Cooperative banks were denied of the old note exchange permission on November 14. By that time, about 2 banks headed by the BJP, had changed about 1438 crores of worth old notes, said Isaac.

To whom did the notes belong? It’s only a tip of the iceberg of numerous suspicious dealings happened under the garb of demonetization, alleged Kerala Finance Minister. A comprehensive investigation must be put on the Banks headed by Amit Shah and Jayesh Bhai Raradiya and also it should be checked by the RBI whether the accounts in their banks followed Know Your Customer(KYC) norms, demanded Isaac.

The BJP people attacked the Kerala cooperative banks thinking that it was like their banks. Not only that they used the Central Government’s power to crush the cooperative sector in Kerala. Thomas Isaac said that it was due to the collective efforts of the people that Central Government’s pressurization tactics failed and he also claimed that the malicious propaganda by BJP regarding the cooperative banks in Kerala was later proved wrong. kerala Finance Minister lashed out at Amit Shah and BJP through his Facebook Post.