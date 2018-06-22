A Kerala Style Snacks For Meat Lovers- Erachi Vada

A simple easy recipe for Meat Lovers. It takes only 10-minutes for this recipe.

Ingredients

Minced Meat – 500 g

Eggs – 6

Garlic – 50 g

Ginger – 50 g

Green Chilly – 50 g

Cinnamon – 2 g

Cloves – 2 g

Fennel – 2 g

Coriander Leaves – 50 g

Salt – To taste

Method of preparation

Mix the minced garlic, ginger, green chillies, powdered cinnamon, cloves and fennel with minced meat. Add salt to taste and cook. Add a little lime juice and coriander leaves. After the prepared meat is cold, add beaten eggs and mix. Make meat in the shape of vada (ring-shaped) and deep fry in oil. Serve hot.

