A mob brutally assaulted a man suspecting him of being a child lifter in Malda

A mob brutally thrashed a man suspecting him of being a child lifter. According to the reports, angry locals caught the man red-handed while he was trying to abduct a child from the area. 22-year-old Ahzul Sheikh was thrashed after he allegedly tried to abduct a four-year-old boy from the Malda district of West Bengal.

Videos of the assault went viral which resulted in the police rushing to the accused’s rescue. Upon arrival, police officials rescued the accused by separating him from the mob, potentially saving his life.

Ground reports have confirmed that this was not a case of mob lynching like the many others being reported from across the country in these past weeks. Police have also confirmed that the accused is a native of Bihar and has now been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

What is even more alarming is that instead of informing the police about the youth, villagers decided to take matters into their own hands which seem to be a frequent series of events in the past couple of days. In the last one month, as many as six cases of mob violence have been reported from different parts of the country where irate groups of people have decided to take the law into their own hands.

In most cases, the victims were suspected to be child lifters owing to viral social media messages that have spooked rural households across the length and breadth of the country.