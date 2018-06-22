After Masturbation Scene Controversy, Swara Bhaskar’s Boyfriend refused to take photographs with her.

Swara Bhaskar, always a victim to cyberbullies. Yet another troll rain on her after the release of her multi-starrer film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. The actress is yet again brutally targeted by a few trolls over her masturbation scene in the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’

Speaking about the same, the actress said “I expected to be trolled for this. There is an inherent shock value to the scene. There are people in our society who slut shame. I am quite open about things, give my opinion on political issues, so people will not leave any opportunity to attack me but the film is much more than the masturbation scene,”

Now it seems, doing Veere Di Wedding film somehow affected her personal life too. Actually, recently she was spotted at the airport all hand in hand with her boyfriend. When the cameramen presented there asked them to give poses, her boyfriend refused and it seemed like she then abused him.

