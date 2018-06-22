Amazing..! Sonam Kapoor sees the sun and moon with hubby Anand Ahuja: See VIDEO

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently vacationing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and if the couple’s Instagram stories are anything to go by, they are making the best of their free time. In a recent video surfaced on the photo and video-sharing platform, Sonam and Anand can be seen relishing the cold weather in the British capital.

In the video, one can see a happy Sonam, dressed in a pastel pink dress, strolling around a green field. Behind the lens is, of course, none other than her husband, Mr Ahuja. The most interesting bit in the video is when Sonam shows her followers moon and sun in the sky, both at the same time.

