Army and security forces in Operation All Out Part II; 10 most wanted terrorists on hit list

The Army and security forces have begun its Operation All Out Part II to eliminate nearly 300 militants actively operating in the Valley. Out of the 300, 10 terrorists are on the hit list of the forces. Those on the hit list are the most wanted and terrorists who are the masterminds of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, jawan Auranzeb’s killings.

In the first leg of the operation in 2017, the forces had successfully eliminated nearly 200 terrorists. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force has readied 60 NSG (National Security Guards) snipers to take down the terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistani snipers trying to target BSF jawans.

Notably, anti-terror operations in the Valley had been halted during Ramzan. More NSG commandos, also known as ‘Black Cats’, will reportedly be stationed soon in counter-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. A report had earlier said that an NSG team has already been deployed in the Valley. The Home Ministry had taken the decision to include NSG recently.

Here are the 10 terrorists who are on the hit list:

Zakir Musa: The terrorist that falls under A++ category is the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the Kashmir-based terror group established by al Qaeda. The former Hizbul Mujahideen commander had threatened to behead Hurriyat leaders. Burhan Wani’s successor Musa is a resident of Noorpora Awantipora.

Read More: Alcohol Addiction: brain mechanism explains the difficulty in beating alcoholism

Doctor Saifullah: He is also known as Abu Musaib. The Category A++ terrorist is Hizbul Mujahideen commander in Srinagar area. He hails from Pulwama’s Malangpora. He performs surgeries on terrorists.

Naved Jatt: Also known as Abu Hanzala. He recently hogged the limelight for his involvement in the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari. Hails from Pakistan, Naved Jatt is part of Lashkar-e-Toiba. He is also Category A++ terrorist.

Zahoor Ahmad Thokar: The Category A++ terrorist hails from Sirnoo and has been active since 2017. On July 6, 2017, Territorial Army soldier Zahoor Ahmad Thokar had left his unit in Baramulla district’s Gantamulla with an AK-47 rifle to join militancy. Thokar is reportedly involved in the recent killing of rifleman Aurangzeb in Pulwama.

Riyaz Naikoo alias Zubair ul Islam: He is the Hizbul Mujahideen commander in Kashmir. Classified under Category A++, the terrorist is a resident of Beighpora, Pulwama. Tech-savvy Riyaz Naikoo had replaced Sabzar Ahmad Bhat after his encounter.

Altaf Kachroo alias Moin Ul-Islam: The Category A++ terrorist is Hizbul Mujahideen commander in Kulgam. The Science graduate is the mastermind of attacks on the security forces since 2015.

Zeenat ul-Islam alias Alqama: Also comes under Category A++. Zeenat ul-Islam rose to the ranks of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Kashmir after the killing of July 10 Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail. Zeenat is the key accused in the attack in Shopian which took place on February 23, 2017.

Waseem Ahmed alias Osama: The Category A++ terrorist is the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Shopian District Commander. He was in Burhan Wani’s group.

Sameer Ahmed: Classified as Category A++ terrorist. He is the member of Al-Badar terror group.