Army strengthens security after reading latest intelligence reports

With just seven days left for the Amarnath Yatra, top commanders reviewed the security and administrative arrangements for the annual pilgrimage in the Himalayas on Thursday.

The latest intelligence reports have hinted that terrorists are planning to target this year’s annual pilgrimage. According to the report, a car bomb can be used to hit pilgrims. In a bid to execute the coward act, bomb makers have infiltrated in Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Top sources in the security establishment say that terrorists have managed to reassemble their resources during the ceasefire and are ready to execute any attack.

Taking in the last Amarnath Yatra incident, this year all vehicles moving towards the base camps will be fitted with GPS-enabled RFID stickers.

READ ALSO: Army’s new security measures to protect Amarnath pilgrims

In a bid to avert the occurrence of the similar mishap, RFID tags will be fitted to the vehicles at entry points on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

This will enable agencies to monitor the movement of the registered vehicles and automatic number plate readers. The RF tags will help the agencies to track any bus/taxi if they go beyond their routes.

The two-month-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will begin on June 28. Over three lakh pilgrims visit the Amarnath Shrine annually.

This year, the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine will start on Jyestha Purnima that falls on June 28. The 60-day pilgrimage will conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) that falls on August 26.

More than 24,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being deployed for the Amaranth Yatra this year. Official figures reveal 213 companies of CAPF will be deployed this year.