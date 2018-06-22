Brazil V CostaRica : Late Goals from Coutinho and Neymar Puts Brazil Through

The giants of the football are not having a great time in this World Cup and it seemed the Brazil Costa Rica game is heading the same way.

score: Brazil 2 – Costa Rica 0

But then, when it looked like this match was going to be a goalless draw, Philippe Coutinho fired one home.. Marcelo’s cross from the left was knocked down by Firmino. Jesus took a poor first touch but it fell perfectly for the run of Coutinho, who fired his goal through the legs of Navas. It was such a relief for Tite.

As if this goal wasn’t enough, on 97th minute, Neymar secured the win for Brazil, much to the delight of the fans. Douglas Costa’s run down the right proved to be too much for tiring Costa Rica defence to handle. He really put the ball on the plate for Neymar to tap home.

There wasn’t much time left for Costa Rica to make a come back from there and they never did.