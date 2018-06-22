Bumped Up Curls Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Bumped Up Curls

It’s amazing how a simple bumpit can transform the most basic of hairstyles into something incredible. This gorgeous curly hairstyle has been elevated to the next level (figuratively and literally) with the help of a bumpit inserted at the crown of her head.

What You Need

  • Heat protectant
  • 1-inch curling iron
  • Bumpit
  • Fine-toothed comb
  • Bobby pins
  • Light hold hairspray

How To Style

  • Apply heat protectant all over your washed and dried hair.
  • Picking up 1-inch sections of hair at a time, curl the lower half of all your hair.
  • Insert a bumpit under the hair at the crown of your head.
  • Leaving out your bangs, smooth over the hair at the top and sides of your head over the
  • bumpit and pin them in the centre at the back of your head.
  • Spritz on some light hold hairspray to finish off the look.

