Bumped Up Curls Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Bumped Up Curls
It’s amazing how a simple bumpit can transform the most basic of hairstyles into something incredible. This gorgeous curly hairstyle has been elevated to the next level (figuratively and literally) with the help of a bumpit inserted at the crown of her head.
What You Need
- Heat protectant
- 1-inch curling iron
- Bumpit
- Fine-toothed comb
- Bobby pins
- Light hold hairspray
How To Style
- Apply heat protectant all over your washed and dried hair.
- Picking up 1-inch sections of hair at a time, curl the lower half of all your hair.
- Insert a bumpit under the hair at the crown of your head.
- Leaving out your bangs, smooth over the hair at the top and sides of your head over the
- bumpit and pin them in the centre at the back of your head.
- Spritz on some light hold hairspray to finish off the look.
Also Read: Ringlet Floral Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial