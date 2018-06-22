Check Out the latest pictures of Naagin Fame Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is best known for playing Shivanya Ritik Singh and Shivangi Rocky Pratap Singh in Naagin. She was a contestant and finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She is a trained Kathak dancer. She debuted in Bollywood with the movie God. Check out some of her hot pictures.

Look at her in the monochrome dress

The actress has come a long way from saas-bahu days. How does she look in this sexy saree?

She makes this red saree look extra good

The actress wore this striped black corporate suit for an event and gave it a modern twist by pairing it with a lacy short top

Look at her posing in front of a mirror

Mouni can be seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in a white shirt dress with net stockings

Check out Mouni Roy in summer wear