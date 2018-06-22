China builds railway into Nepal

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, Nepal’s PM stressing on increasing the ‘cross-border connectivity’ had signed several bilateral deals with China, the important among those being a railway connecting western region of Tibet with Nepal. The proposed railway will connect the Tibetan city of Xigaze with Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

Both the nations signed more than 10 agreements involving technology, transportation, infrastructure and political cooperation, as per a notice posted on China’s official government website on Thursday.

A “cross-Himalayan connectivity network” consisting of the aviation sector, trading ports, highways, and telecommunications is on the anvil, says China Daily quoting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s words.

Sharma Oli said to the state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times that “cross-border priority” had been Nepal’s top priority and called for a cooperation of both countries in developing Nepal’s hydropower resources.