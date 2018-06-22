Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a ‘mand-buddhi’,says BJP leader Saroj Pandey

At a public rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Saroj Pandey, a BJP leader, said that the Congress president is ” mand-buddhi ” and he was too old to learn in life.

“The kind of things he says is surprising. He is definitely trying to learn but there is an age to learn, a person who learns after the age of 40 cannot be called learned, such a person is called mand-buddhi,” Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

The kind of things he says are surprising. He is definitely trying to learn but there is an age to learn, a person who learns after the age of 40 cannot be called learned, such a person is called ‘mand-buddhi’: Saroj Pandey, BJP in Chhattisgarh’s Durg on Rahul Gandhi (21.06) pic.twitter.com/piEIVa7kLL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2018

The Congress is yet to react to the comments made by the BJP leader. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked his BJP colleagues not to make any controversial statements. But it seems nobody is listening to the PM.

Interestingly, recently, Rahul Gandhi cited the examples of successful American entrepreneurs to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies but took the analogies too far by describing the founder of Coca-Cola as a ‘shinkanji seller’ and that of McDonald’s a ‘dhaba wala’.