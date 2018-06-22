CPI(M)’s thanks for the favours received; Shobhana George State Khadi Board Vice President

After making CPI(M)’s M.V.Bala Krishnan resign from the position of State Khadi Board Vice Chairman, former Congress MLA Shobhana George has been appointed as the vice chairperson. Shobhana, a former Congress MLA changed sides during Chengannoor elections and joined the rival LDF group and worked for their victory in Chengannoor.

Balakrishnan had got elected as the Kasargode District Secretary of CPI(M) when he informed the party of his readiness to resign from the Khadi Board. That’s how Shobana George got a chance to adorn this position.

The position comes as a gift for Shobana from CPI(M) after the Chengannoor elections. She has been a three-time winner in the Chengannoor Assembly constituency between 1991 and 2006.

She was a rebel candidate in 2016 and in the recently concluded Chenganoor by polls, she worked for the victory of CPI(M) candidate Saji Cherian. Saji Cherian has revealed recently that in 2016, it was CPI(M) who fielded her as a rebel candidate. So it can be assumed that the current position for Shobana George is certainly thanks giving by the LDF for helping them in two elections.