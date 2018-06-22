Dialysis unit in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College ceased to work

The dialysis unit in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College stopped its work. After an incident where the Karunya Dialysis Unit was caught fire, it has ceased its work since last Wednesday. The patients are suffering due to the neglect shown by State Health Department in implementing a supplementary system.

Its the duty of the government to give all the possible facilities for the ‘poorest of the poor’ who resort to the government hospitals for their treatment.The fire in the Dialysis Unit probably due to a short circuit on last Wednesday, now has made poor patients devoid of their treatment as the hospital authorities shut down the whole facility.

Authorities are mum on the renovation works to be conducted and also making the unit functional again.As no other supplementary provisions for the patients are implemented, patients have to bear the brunt for the inefficeiency of the authorities and the government.

There are many poor patients who require 2 or 3 dialysis per week.For one dialysis the private labs charge about Rs.1500, so these patients cannot approach them too.

The only optionleft before the patients under this crucial situation is to wait for the looming death which is a disgrace to the Health Minister who boasts of the giant leap in Kerala’s Health Sector.Minister and her relatives are affluent enough to approach any private hospitals of their choice if any disease affects them.It seems that the Health Minister is not concerned about the poor patients, nor she tries to know about their plight.