Ducati SuperSport introduces new colour schemes

For 2019, Ducati has introduced a new colour for the SuperSport, which will be available in a matte Titanium Grey coloured-fairing paired with red wheel rims and frame. According to Ducati, the new colour scheme, which combined a sporty style with an elegant look, is a reinterpretation of the colours that characterised some of Ducati’s most iconic sports models in the past. Now, the standard Ducati SuperSport will no longer be available in the traditional Ducati Red. The rear seat cover of the new Ducati SuperSport in matte Titanium Grey will also be available in the same colour combination.

The Ducati SuperSport S, which is available with Ohlins suspension, Ducati Quickshifter, and rear seat cover, will continue to be available in Ducati Red, as well as Star White Silk, with red wheels and frame. According to Ducati, the new colour scheme from Ducati will be available in Ducati dealerships in Europe from July. So far, there’s no word on if the new colour will be introduced in the SuperSport in India as well.

The Ducati SuperSport is designed for riders looking for a sporty motorcycle which can be used as a daily ride, as well as occasional track duties. It shares its engine with the Multistrada 950, but with a different state of tune and a few different components. The 937 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine makes 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 93 Nm kicking in at 6,500 rpm. In India, prices for the Ducati SuperSport begin at ? 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

