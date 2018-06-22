During the Splitsvilla shoot in Uttarakhand, Sunny Leone hospitalized

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was hospitalized at the Brijesh Hospital, Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday night. Doctors after examining her condition said on Friday morning, that she was alright. She was admitted due to gastroenteritis.

Sunny Leone had been suffering from gastroenteritis and was hospitalized at around 11:30 PM on Thursday night, said Dr. Mayank Aggarwal who is supervising her treatment.

Her condition had improved a lot since last evening and she would be discharged either on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning, Dr. Mayank pointed out. He said that she had come to the hospital with intense pain in the stomach and mild fever. However, she is now fine and the pain has subsided after medication.

Sunny could not withstand the hot and humid conditions which caused her stomach infection.

Sunny Leone is now in Ramnagar, Nainital district for the shoot of Splitsvilla Season 11 with co-host Rannvijay and other participants. Last Year, she was in Sult in Almora district for Splitsville shoot.