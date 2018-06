Fifa World Cup 2018 Schedule is not that bad for Indians, in the sense that most matches falls in to the prime time. But in case you missed the goals and action, here is everything you missed yesterday.

Denmark1 – Australia 1

Check Highlights here

video courtesy: FIFA TV

See the match stats

France 1 – Peru 0

Watch all action here

Match Stats

Argentina 0 – Croatia 3

Check out the goals here

Match Stats