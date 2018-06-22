First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion miss or an insensitive comment?

This image had created a controversy, particularly when President Donald Trump had signed off on the documents stating the immigrant children should not be separated from their parents. Or are the wordings aimed at someone else?

Melania Trump surprised the world by visiting child migrants on the US-Mexico border Thursday — but it was her choice of clothing for the trip that stunned the internet: a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do you?”

A tone-deaf sartorial decision — or a hidden message from the first lady? And if so, to whom?

The images of Melania Trump sporting the olive green khaki jacket as she boarded a flight to Texas — which immediately went viral — surfaced as the White House struggles to calm international anger over the practice of splitting migrant children from their parents.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has an answer for First Lady’s controversial jacket:

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Asked about the military-style jacket with large white brush-style lettering — apparently sold for $39 at Zara— the first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “there was no hidden message.”

“It’s a jacket,” Grisham said. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

“#SheCares #ItsJustAJacket” Grisham tweeted later on, as speculation swirled online.

By the time she arrived in McAllen, Texas the first lady had changed out of the controversial garment into a cream button-up safari-style jacket.

Regardless, Twitter has a field day

As public officials, it is our job to care. #ShirleyChisholm once said, “America has the laws and the material resources it takes to insure justice for all its people. What it lacks is the heart, the humanity.” Let’s live w/ our heart. “We Should All Care” Art: @justinteodoro pic.twitter.com/rRhieZ3axe — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 21, 2018

Melania Trump jacket that says “I don’t really care, do you?” $39 Cost to taxpayers to fly her to Texas: $200,000#BlueWave in Congress and statehouses in November: Priceless VOTE https://t.co/eIefAbBQQw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 21, 2018

Melania Trump’s unannounced trip to a youth shelter for migrants and a border patrol processing centre came one day after President Donald Trump made a sudden decision to end the practice of splitting immigrant families that have left more than 2,300 minors separate from their parents or guardians.

Images and recordings of distressed children held in enclosures akin to cages have sparked global fury.

The first lady herself called for a political compromise to end the stripping of children from their parents — the result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy against illegal border crossings, in effect since May.

It was not the first time Melania Trump raised eyebrows for her fashion choices when out in the field: last year she wore needle-thin high stiletto heels to observe the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey.