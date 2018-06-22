Four arrested for selling baby for Rs 80,000

Four arrested for abducting and selling an infant girl. The arrested were identified as Nattha Bhavani, 22, a housewife, her paramour, Guttula Madhusudan Rao, 28, a car driver, Burra Bhumaiah, 58, Garrepalli Thirupathi, 30, and Pulipaka Srinivas, 45.

An infant girl who was abducted from her mother and sold to a family for Rs 80,000 by a woman and her alleged paramour was rescued and sent to a shelter home by the SR Nagar police on Thursday.

According to the police, the arrests were made following a complaint from the baby’s mother, K. Nagamani, stating that on June 10, Bhavani approached her and said that she can get her a job and made her sit in the car, which was being driven by Madhusudan Rao.

“After driving for a distance, Bhavani took the baby from her mother and pushed her off the moving car. Rao changed the car’s number plate from ‘TS 01 AF 8767’ to ‘AP 16 AV 2829’,” said the DCP, West Zone, A.R. Srinivas.

The two then kept the baby with them at Bhavani’s residence in Suchitra and were scouting for buyers, when they met Burra Bhumaiah, a resident of Mancherial, on June 16.

“He called his son-in-law, Garrepalli Thirupathi, and told about the offer, who in-turn informed his friend Srinivas, who was looking to adopt a baby. The parties met and fixed a price of Rs 80,000 and the baby was handed over to the buyers on June 17,” added the official.

The SR Nagar police launched an investigation and solved the case, following which the people involved were placed under arrest and the baby was shifted to a shelter home.