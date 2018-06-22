Four militants were killed and a policeman and a civilian lost their lives in an Army operation against militants in Anantnag’s Srigufwara area on Friday morning. Around 20, including two Army men, were injured.

Initial reports suggest the militants were holed up in a house in Srigufwara’s Khiram area. The homeowner and his wife were injured in the shoot-out. The homeowner later died of his injuries in hospital.

The militants are Connecticut of the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), police said.

Read More: TIME’s powerful cover photo girl’s father says mother & daughter together

One of the militants has been identified as Dawood Sofi, in his twenties. He was a resident of Srinagar and the-self proclaimed chief of ISJK.

The ISJK is a group of 7-8 men, most neutralised, sources in Ministry of Home Affairs told The Hindu.

The outfit has made claims in the ISIS website earlier, but they don’t appear to be an extension of ISIS, sources in MHA said.

This is the first Army operation against militants since Governor N.N. Vohra took over the reins of governance of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.