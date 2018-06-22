‘Gatsbying’ is the New Dating Word. You have probably done it already!

Dating is evolving with new techs and new words are formed to accommodate the new rules of the game. You probably remember ghosting, breadcrumbing, orbiting etc – all millennial words, now the latest one to be added to the list is “Gatsbying”.

It is the Australian model Matilda Dods who coined the term and it means “to post a video, picture or selfie to public social media purely for a love interest to see it”.

see also: Katrina Kaif Still Believes This Even After Her Best Friend Is Dating Her Ex-Boyfriend

Dods define Gatsbying, she says: ‘Picture this: You’re out with your friends, you’ve got a glass of wine in your hand, you’re laughing, your lipstick has worn off just the right amount, and your hair is cool-girl effortless. ‘Pull out your phone and take a video that displays perfectly how fun, cute and carefree you are. ’20 minutes later you pull your phone out again, and immediately check to see if they’ve seen it. You know who they are. It is that guy or gal whose attention you’re trying to get with the video you just posted.’

Well, you may have already done Gatsybying. People do post their pictures, keep their WhatsApp status etc for their loved ones to see, sometimes not in a ‘dating’ scenario. This term is named after ‘The Great Gastby’ a book in which a millionaire holds extravagant parties to grab the attention of the girl he fancies.