Here is How Argentina Can Still Qualify to Knockout Round

If you are an Argentina Fan, yesterday must have been quite a disappointment for you. But then, there is a silver lining, a small glimmer of hope that Lionel Messi and co can still proceed to the knockout round, but they are gonna need a lot of help and a lot of results should go exactly the way they want. Here is how it is.

So is Argentina out of World Cup? Not yet. After the crushing defeat against Croatia, Argentina sits on one point, Nigeria have zero points and they will play tomorrow. So if Argentina needs to proceed to the next stage, these are the results that should occur.

1. Iceland should either tie or lose to Nigeria tomorrow

2. Croatia should then beat or tie Iceland

3. Argentina needs to beat Nigeria

Points table

If all these regulars happen exactly that way, you will see Argentina proceeding to the next stage. Even if Iceland beats Nigeria tomorrow, there is still an outside chance for Argentina , but for that to happen it would rely on them beating Nigeria and then Iceland losing to Croatia. Then it would be a tie breaker since both teams would be on four points. Goal difference would decide the fate then, if that too is a tie, then it will go to number of yellow cards.

So if you are an Argentina fan, you have a great reason to watch all the other matches in the group.