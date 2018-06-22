If you have an old note of 1 rupee, here’s a good news for you

Currency notes play a prominent role in our daily life, despite the basic necessity of them, there’s something more fascinating and peculiar about the paper notes. It might be the design, color, patterns or the signature, they carry the stories printed upon them that convey many important things. Coming to the facts, there is always a specific notion in accepting some typical currency note. We won’t accept the gigantic Rs 2000 note for its inaccessibility nature and similarly, we avoid Rs 10 coins for the rumors stating the authenticity and validity of them.

Now, just like this, in our daily life, we often refuse to take a 1-rupee note or ignore it completely. We never think about the power of this note. And, the sole reason behind us thinking this way is we assume that this rupee has no value now. But you are wrong, it is this note alone that can make you a crorepati in no time.

The major problem with people is that we hardly look at the numbers on the currency notes. Often you will get notes which have rare or unique numbers of them. There are collectors who are ready to pay you lakhs and crores for a single note with a rare number. If you have such a note, then you can be a millionaire all at once. E-commerce site eBay gives you this opportunity. On this site, you can sell your unique notes for crores, right from 1-rupee note to a 1000-rupee note.

On the whole, you will be shocked to know what 1-rupee is worth on eBay. In fact, this note can make you a crorepati right away. Following the things, you should consider before imagining yourself as the owner of that special rupee note.