Janhvi and Ishaan- a perfect couple in real life too, Here is the proof…

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been busy with the promotions of their upcoming movie Dhadak. The film’s promotions are underway and the duo has been busy with promotions. They had recently travelled to Jaipur where they unveiled the film’s title track and also danced to the song.

Janhvi and Ishaan’s real-life chemistry is as crackling and was appreciated by everyone. Ever since the film’s trailer was released we just can’t seem to get over how good Janhvi and Ishaan look together.

Thier dance at a mall in Jaipur, where they had arrived for the movie’s promotions was also amazing and it is the proof that not only the reel-life chemistry in real life too they together create beautiful moments.

Both looked amazing together while dancing. Take a look below:

Dhadak is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Watch the trailer below:

The recently released title track of the movie gives an insight into the unconventional love story of Parthavi aka Janhvi Kapoor and Madhukar aka Ishaan Khatter. The song will tug at your heartstrings instantly. The romantic composition by music director duo Ajay-Atul is one that will stay with you for a long time. Watch Title Track Below:

Also Read:Janhvi Kapoor looks Stunning During Dhadak Promotions: See Pics