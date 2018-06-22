J&K : 4 Terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag this morning.

Preliminary information indicated about three terrorists were holed up inside a house in the district in south Kashmir.

The owner of the house where the terrorists were hiding died in the crossfire and his wife has been injured. A policeman died in the encounter as well.

Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and Anantnag, reports news agency.

The encounter started this morning after security officers received intelligence input about the presence of terrorists, a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency.

The search operation turned into a gunfight, after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.