Kerala Youngster Couldn’t Bear Argentina Losing, Attempts Suicide!

India may not have a football team that went to the World Cup, but the craze for Football and the fanship for some players and countries go a long way. Kerala is one of those states in India where passion for football undermines Cricket, where ‘fan-wars’ take place and the craze has almost gone to an inexplicable level, so much so that a man decided to end his life as Argentina lost to Croatia.

see also: Here is How Argentina Can Still Qualify to Knockout Round

It was Dinu Alex(30), who cried all night long at the loss of his favourite team, wrote a suicide note and jumped into the river. His suicide note clearly mentions the reason for taking the extreme step as Argentina’s defeat in yesterday’s match.

Alex belongs to the Arumanoor, Kottayam district. Fire and Rescue operators have been searching in the Meenachil river since morning and so far there is no information.