Lip-lock-between-Bigg-Boss-contestants-Heats-Up-The-Show

The second season of Bigg Boss contestants is now heating up the show with a lip-lock. The highlight of the promo video was Janani Iyer sketched with a moustache and giving a lip kiss to Aishwarya Dutta.

So many netizens are of the opinion that lip kiss of Janani Iyer and Aishwarya Dutta remind of Arav and Oviya’s ‘Maruthuva mutham’

Here is the promo video:

Also Read: After Masturbation Scene Controversy, Swara Bhaskar’s Boyfriend refused to take photographs with her.