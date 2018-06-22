Manju Pillai, a familiar face for Malayalam Big screen and Small screen viewers has lashed out at the ‘feminists’. She said making some comments against Men is not feminism. She said she is not a feminist and that Feminism occurs when Women lose confidence.

After an actress from Mollywood was abused and the issue had caused a storm, a group of women from Mollywood industry had made an organization called Women In Cinema Collective. But one section of the industry doesn’t agree with this organization. Manju Pillai belongs to that faction.

She added that Men and Women cannot live on their own. It is all about a “give and take” relation. There is no need for rising feminist voices there. She also exhorted to learn boldness from From senior actresses like K.P.S.C Lalitha and Mallika who had to undergo a lot of tough situations in life.