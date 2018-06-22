Minor arrested after refused to give vegetables free of cost to police

The unlawful arrest of a 14-year-old boy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed for an inquiry into the matter on Thursday. The boy’s father, a greengrocer has alleged that the minor was arrested after he denied to give vegetables free of cost to police officers and the child was booked for committing dacoity.

It’s matter of investigation. We’ve no info of any such incident. So we’ll have to talk to his family. If anyone is found to be at fault,they won’t be spared: Manu Maharaj,SSP Patna on reports of minor boy sent to jail for 3 months for refusing free vegetables to policemen #Bihar pic.twitter.com/pnoyToxjoW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Accused police personnel took the mahadalit youth away from the family’s home in Chitragupta Nagar area in state capital Patna on March 19, alleged the boy’s father, Sukhan Paswan. “My son said he would come with his father but they dragged him away by his collar,” he said. He also claimed that his son has been processed to Beur jail as an ‘adult’ on false charges of looting a motorbike after his refusal to give free vegetables irked local police officials.

Media reports from earlier this year indicate that Patna police had released a press note on March 21 asserting that they had received inputs regarding a gang of three members involved in the theft of two-wheelers in the area. Patna police had even claimed to have recovered four vehicles from the arrested youth in addition to a country made pistol, eight live cartridges and Rs 1,100.